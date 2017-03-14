Bonobo, Floating Points and Local Natives join stellar line-up for NOS Alive 2017

The Portuguese festival will take place in the capital Lisbon from July 6-8

Bonobo, Floating Points and Local Natives have been added to the massive line-up for NOS Alive 2017 – joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, The xx, Ryan Adams and many more.

They join the bill on July 6, 8 and 7 respectively. One of Europe’s finest festivals, NOS Alive takes place at Passeio Maritimo de Alges in Lisbon, Portugal from 6-8 July. For tickets and more information, visit here.

They join previously announced acts, Fleet Foxes, Peaches and Royal Blood.

The NOS Alive 2017 line-up also includes Spoon, Glass Animals, Warpaint, The Weeknd, Alt-J, Pheonix, The Kills and more.

The likes of Foo Fighters, The Weeknd and Depeche Mode will occupy the headline slots on the festival’s bill, while the three-day weekender will also see performances from the likes of Ryan Adams, Phoenix and Warpaint.

Royal Blood are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album – which they describe as ‘sexy’ and ‘more confident’.

“We had a warehouse space in Burbank and it was great,” said frontman Mike Kerr. “We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”

He added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

Last year’s edition of NOS Alive saw performances from Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and many more.