Bow Wow threatens Trump that he’ll ‘pimp your wife’ following Snoop Dogg row

Donald Trump recently clashed with Snoop Dogg over a controversial music video

Rapper Bow Wow has responded to Donald Trump‘s attack on Snoop Dogg by making derogatory remarks about the President’s wife, US First Lady Melania Trump, saying that he will “shut your punk ass up” and “pimp your wife and make her work for us”.

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg shared a music video that featured the rapper pulling a gun on a man impersonating the President. It led to criticism, with former Trump rival Marco Rubio suggesting that it could inspire an assassination attempt.

Trump replied to the controversial clip on Twitter earlier today (March 15), arguing that Snoop wouldn’t have got away with it if the video was aimed at predecessor President Obama and describing the rapper’s career as “failing”.

Now Bow Wow, who was mentored by Snoop and christened ‘Lil Bow Wow’ by him early in his career, has taken to Twitter to write: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” See that tweet below.

Also read Trump’s tweet to Snoop:

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ: “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

He added: “I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama. I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic.

“Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right. Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here.”

Explaining the video, Snoop said: “The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherfuckers, they are clowns.”

He explained that he wrote the song over the BADBADNOTGOOD track after he heard it on his A&R manager’s iTunes. “I had never had a song like that, so when I got back to the studio, I started skimming through beats, and that particular beat just seemed on the same page to get me going, so I wrote the whole song,” he said.

Snoop and Trump once appeared to be friends, with the rapper leading a celebrity roast against him long before he would run for President.