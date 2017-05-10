Bow Wow caught ‘lying’ about flying on a private jet

The rapper denies the claims after fans call him out on social media

Bow Wow appears to have been caught lying about flying on a private jet.

The rapper, formerly known as Lil’ Bow Wow, posted a photo to Instagram earlier this week in which he seemed to claim that he was boarding a private jet from Georgia to New York to promote his upcoming TV show, Growing Up Hip Hop. See that post beneath.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

However, a photo soon circulated online claiming to show Bow Wow on a commercial flight alongside fellow passengers. “So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to BY today’ smh,” a user wrote.

Fans also spotted that Bow Wow’s original photo of the private jet appears to have been taken from a website for a Florida VIP transportation company.

Bow Wow later commented on Instagram to deny the claims, alleging that the photo of him on the flight was “an old picture”. “Stay out the big boy lane,” he added.

In March, Bow Wow made headlines after threatening Donald Trump that he would “pimp your wife”.

The controversy stemmed from Snoop Dogg sharing a music video that featured the rapper pulling a gun on a man impersonating the President. Trump replied to the controversial clip on Twitter, arguing that Snoop wouldn’t have got away with it if the video was aimed at predecessor President Obama and describing the rapper’s career as “failing”.

Bow Wow, who was mentored by Snoop, then weighed in on the argument via Twitter, writing: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” He later deleted the tweet.

A Fox News anchor later said on air that the Secret Service should “kill” Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow for their attacks on Trump.

Co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle said: “I think it would be fantastic if they got a visit from the Federal Marshals and then let’s see how tough and gangster they are now.”