Skepta dances with a red umbrella during Boy Better Know’s Glastonbury set

But rather than using it to brave any rain, the BBK MC brought it out to complement his performance of 'No Security'

Skepta danced with a red umbrella during Boy Better Know‘s boisterous headline performance on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017 tonight (June 25).

The London grime collective had the honour of closing Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage on the final night of the festival, with the performance also marking BBK co-founder Skepta‘s second consecutive appearance at Glastonbury in as many years after he played the Pyramid Stage in 2016.

During his performance of stand-alone single ‘No Security’, Skepta was given a red umbrella from the side of the stage which he then proceeded to dance with.

The umbrella featured prominently in the video for ‘No Security’, with clips from that video also being flashed up on BBK’s big screens during Skepta’s performance of the song.

Kicking off their set earlier at 10:15pm, Boy Better Know DJ Maximum dropped a mix of Thin Lizzy’s 1976 hit ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ with the Rhythm X instrumental ‘Rhythm ‘N’ Gash’. The collective’s logo was then flashed up on the screen, along with a dominantly-red light show.

The energetic set – which also saw original BBK member Wiley make a rare live appearance with the collective – concluded with the trio of BBK’s ‘Too Many Man’, a thunderous rendition of ‘Detox’, and, finally, Solo 45’s ‘Feed Them To The Lions’. Skepta then addressed the crowd for the final time.

“Yo, thank you very much for coming out to see us,” he said. “Love, Boy Better Know forever. Everyone take that energy and pass it on to someone who needs it somewhere – that good energy, pass it on. Boy Better Know forever, love you.”