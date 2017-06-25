Boy Better Know enter the stage to Thin Lizzy’s ‘Boys Are Back In Town’ at Glastonbury 2017

The London grime collective are headlining The Other Stage on the festival's final day

Boy Better Know kicked off their headline slot on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017 tonight (June 25) by entering the stage to a remix of Thin Lizzy‘s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’.

The London grime collective had the honour of closing Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage on Sunday night, with the performance marking BBK co-founder Skepta‘s second consecutive appearance at Glastonbury in as many years after he performed on the Pyramid Stage in 2016.

Taking to the stage shortly after 10:15pm, BBK’s DJ Maximum dropped a mix of Thin Lizzy’s 1976 hit ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ with the Rhythm X instrumental ‘Rhythm ‘N’ Gash’. The collective’s logo was then flashed up on the screen, along with a dominantly-red light show.

Following the introductory mix, BBK co-founder JME jumped on stage to perform ‘Don’t @ Me’ from his 2015 album ‘Integrity>’, accompanied by Skepta and Frisco.

Shortly afterwards, Skepta performed ‘That’s Not Me’ with JME – watch a clip of their performance below.

BBK’s headline slot on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017 follows performances earlier today from the likes of Haim and The Courteeners.

Elsewhere on the final day at Worthy Farm, Barry Gibb and Nile Rodgers performed well-received sets on the Pyramid Stage.