Boy Better Know announce day-long takeover of London O2

It'll take place on August 27

Boy Better Know have announced a day-long takeover of London’s O2 for this summer.

Grime collective BBK – consisting of Skepta, JME, Wiley and more – will take over the O2 Arena and complex on August 27 for what has been described as a “day of music, film, gaming, sport, food and London lifestyle”.

According to a press release, Boy Better Know will “curate and impose their own agenda… taking full control of the various music venues and bars, the cinema, the restaurants and communal spaces to create another unforgettable moment of greatness in their home town”.

More information and pre-sale tickets are available via the BBK website.

JME announced the news via Periscope. See below.

Earlier this week, Jeremy Corbyn has thanked JME for his endorsement of the Labour leader’s campaign in the forthcoming General Election. The Boy Better Know MC took to his Twitter account to inform his 688,000 followers of his support for Corbyn’s campaign in the forthcoming snap election, which will take place on June 8. Corbyn thanked JME for his support in a follow-up tweet last night, placing special attention on the MC’s call to register to vote by telling his 836,000 followers to “do what [JME] says.”

JME also recently starred in comedian Simon Amstell’s feature film debut Carnage: Swallowing The Past, which is about veganism. Set in 2067, the film – which was also narrated by Amstell – depicts a utopia where everyone on Earth has adopted the vegan lifestyle.