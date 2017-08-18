Boy Better Know win 2017 AIM Innovator Award

The grime collective's victory follows Stormzy's triumph in the same category last year

Boy Better Know have been announced as the winners of the 2017 AIM Innovator Award.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The grime collective’s victory follows Stormzy‘s triumph last year in the same category, which specifically recognises the achievements of independent artists.

With the AIM Awards 2017 set to take place on September 5 at The Brewery in London, Boy Better Know have already been crowned as the winners of AIM’s Innovator Award.

Founded by Skepta and JME in 2005, Boy Better Know have been a prominent force in grime’s resurgence in recent years, and headlined Glastonbury’s Other Stage earlier this year. The collective will host a Takeover event at London’s The O2 on August 27, their biggest live event to date.

Speaking about BBK’s award, AIM Awards Judge Alex Hoffman said that the collective’s achievements will “probably never be replicated in UK music.”

“Like so many young people trying to somehow make a viable career out of music, when the members of BBK came together, the completely independent route was the only one on the table,” he said.

“Then the offers came flooding in but none of them saw a reason to change the set-up. They simply saw what they’d achieved on their own terms up to that point and had the confidence to keep building their empire independently. Their influence on the next generation of UK artists goes so much further than their musical output and goes so much further than grime.”

Earlier this month, Skepta shared the video for his track ‘Hypocrisy’, which he co-directed.