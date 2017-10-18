Boy Better Know’s Solo 45 charged with 29 counts of rape

Grime MC will stand trial next April

Boy Better Know member Solo 45 has been charged with 29 counts of rape.

BBC News reports that the grime MC (real name Andy Anokye) had earlier been charged with two counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment and one of causing actual bodily harm. All those charges related to one victim.

He has now been charged with a further 27 counts of rape after three more people came forward with allegations.

Anokye, 31 of Bristol, previously pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges at Bristol Crown Court. He was due to stand trial on the original charges today (October 18), however this court date has now been adjourned due to the additional charges.

Solo 45 is now due to stand trial on these latest charges on April 16, 2018.

“Detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who may be able to offer information which may assist an on-going investigation concerning Mr. Anokye,” reads a statement from the Avon and Somerset Police. “Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Ryan Matthews in investigations on 101 quoting reference 5217082649.”

NME has approached BBK’s management for further comment.