Boy aged 17 dies at Reading Festival in “unexplained” circumstances

A boy aged 17 years old has died at Reading Festival in “unexplained” circumstances.

The teenager was found in his tent in the early hours of the morning. Emergency services were called to the site at approximately 2am, where the boy was pronounced dead.

The teenager has not been formally identified though his next of kin have been informed.

Thames Valley Police have stated that the boy’s death is being treated as unexplained.

Reading Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendant Rory Freeman, has added that there is “no cause for concern for surrounding festival-goers.”

He added: “I would like to thank nearby campers for their co-operation whilst we are in attendance. We will continue to provide support to the boy’s family at this difficult time.”