Boy George opens up about ‘psychotic episode’ in which he chained male escort to a wall

Boy George has described the “psychotic episode” which saw him arrested for chaining a male escort to a wall in his London flat.

In 2008, the star was convicted of the assault and false imprisonment of reported male escort Audun Carlsen, which occurred the previous year. He was accused of handcuffing the Norwegian man to a wall fixture and inflicting “gratuitous violence” upon him, for which George was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, eventually being released after four months.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV, George says (according to the Daily Mail) that he has “always denied beating the guy”, but added: “In hindsight I was having a psychotic episode. I was a drug addict so I can’t sit here and say my reasons for doing it were founded in any way.”

“But I told the truth. I said, ‘This is why I did it. I was having a paranoid episode’.” George also says that he has never apologised to Carlsen because it “wouldn’t make any difference”.

“I always felt like not talking about it was dignified,” George added. “All of it was the drugs. There is no way on God’s earth this would happen if I had not been on drugs. I kind of took responsibility but in my way. It is in my nature to spill my guts. I never really tell lies and sometimes it has worked against me.”

He also revealed that he suffered homophobic abuse in jail but was “humbled” when he received a letter of support from Stephen Fry.

The episode will air on ITV 1 at 9pm on Friday (February 17).

