Boyzone announce 25th anniversary tour and new music

Members of the veteran boy band recently teamed up with Westlife

Boyzone have announced plans to hit the road for a 25th anniversary tour in 2018.

The group uploaded a photo of group members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, on Instagram alongside the announcement of their plans for the next year.

They also revealed plans for new music but offered no further details.

Their post, which you can view below, reads: “2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That’s something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can’t wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon.”

Last year, members of the veteran boy band joined forces with Westlife to form new ‘supergroup’ Boyzlife.

At the time Keith Duffy said of the news: “Brian McFadden and I have been talking about this for a while so it’s really exciting to finally be able to reveal Boyzlife. We can’t wait to get out on the road and reconnect with our fans, taking a trip down memory lane.”

Brian McFadden added: “Keith and I have always been great friends and we’ve wanted to work together for quite a while now. With the amount of stories between us we knew it would make for a great live show, mixed in with a few songs!”

McFadden originally left Westlife in 2004, with the remaining members continuing as a fourpiece until 2012.

Duffy, meanwhile, served as a member of Boyzone from 1993–2000, before reuniting with the group when they reformed in 2008.

Late Boyzone member Stephen Gately died on 10 October 2009 of natural causes while on his holiday in the Spanish island of Majorca with his civil partner, Andrew Cowles.