Boyzone’s Keith Duffy ‘surrounded and attacked’ by gang

Singer left shaken by incident at Dublin nightclub

Boyzone‘s Keith Duffy was reportedly attacked by six men at a Dublin nightclub over the weekend.

The incident allegedly happened at Lillie’e Bordello in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 4) after the singer attended his son Jay’s film premiere for Handsome Devil at the Audi Film Festival. It occurred after the men became verbally abusive towards his wife Lisa.

When Duffy stepped in, the men allegedly turned on him, reports The Irish Mail On Sunday.

A source said: “Six guys surrounded him in the club after Lisa came looking for him [after going to find security].

“She was upset by the behaviour of these guys. He got a few digs – there were a few of them. There was six on one.”

The source said Duffy was left badly shaken by the incident.

A spokesman for Duffy told the newspaper afterwards: “There was an incident, but it has been blown out of proportion.

“Keith was back at work the next day. He’s fine. It was just a minor thing. He’s OK.”

Duffy, who has been married to Lisa since 1998, recently joined forces with former Westlife member Brian McFadden to form duo Boyzlife.

Brian McFadden originally left Westlife in 2004, with the remaining members continuing as a fourpiece until 2012.

Keith Duffy, meanwhile, served as a member of Boyzone from 1993–2000, before reuniting with the group when they reformed in 2008.