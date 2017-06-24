Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and more watch on from side of stage as Jeremy Corbyn delivers powerful speech at Glastonbury

Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and more watched on from the side of the stage as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn delivered a powerful and rousing speech from the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017.

The crowd for Corbyn was one of the biggest in the festival’s history, dwarfing that of many headliners and seeming even larger than that which gathered for Dolly Parton’s now legendary performance in 2014. With the audience spilling out of the Pyramid Stage area and into neighbouring fields and avenues, Glast-goers gathered on mass to hear Corbyn speak after an introduction from festival organiser Michael Eavis – cheering with the new Glastonbury-staple ‘oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ chant which has been heard throughout the weekend.

Watching from the wings as Corbyn spoke before Run The Jewels took to Glastonbury’s main stage were the likes of Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp with a host of other celebrities.

In a speech in which he tackled racism, social inequality, child poverty, education, and unity, Corbyn paid tribute to the spirit of ideas that exists around Glastonbury.

“It is about bringing those ideas together,” he said. “It is about the unity that we achieve inspiration through a lot of things. In every child there is a poem, in every child there is a painting, in every child there is music. As people get older, they get embarrassed about that. They say ‘Oh no, I can’t write poetry’.”

Corbyn will also appear at the Left Field tent this afternoon.

Glastonbury 2017 continues today with sets from Foo Fighters, The National, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher and many more. Check back soon at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.