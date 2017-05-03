Brad Pitt says he’s been listening to ‘a lot’ of Frank Ocean following Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt has said that he has been listening to Frank Ocean amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences‘ last September, before Pitt was cleared of all claims of child abuse.

Ocean, who released his latest album ‘Blonde’ last year, was named Best International Male at the 2017 VO5 NME Awards in February.

Speaking to GQ Style recently, Pitt said: “I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

Recent tabloid reports suggested that Pitt had been listening to Bon Iver during divorce listening sessions. Justin Vernon later has responded to the claims, telling fans: “Cool. Someone get Brad at me, I guess? We should talk.”

Pitt also spoke in the GQ interview of the “great irony” of him listening to Marvin Gaye’s divorce record ‘Here, My Dear’. “That kind of sent me down a road,” he said.

“I just got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration,” Pitt continued. “To me, it’s embracing what’s left. It’s that African woman being able to laugh much more boisterously than I’ve ever been able to.”