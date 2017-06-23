Bradley Cooper and Johnny Depp join Kris Kristofferson on stage at Glastonbury 2017

The actor is currently filming a movie at Glastonbury

Bradley Cooper and Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2017 by joining Kris Kristofferson on stage.

The ‘Limitless’ and ‘Hangover’ star was seen at the side of the stage during the country legend’s Friday afternoon Pyramid Stage slot, when the huge crowd that gathered roared in appreciation when he hit the stage with a guitar. He is currently at Worthy Farm to shoot scenes for the movie ‘A Star Is Born’.

“Thank you very much,” Cooper told the crowd. “You guys were awesome, that was great. It’s my sheer pleasure to introduce Kris Kristofferson.”

Later in the set, Johnny Depp made an appearance too to perform the track ‘On Sunday Morning Coming Down’.

“Let me introduce Johnny Depp,” said Kristofferson. “What an honour to be on the same stage as you.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Set for release in 2018, ‘A Star Is Born’ has been written and produced by Cooper to tell the tale of a movie star helps a young singer/actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. Alongside Cooper, it also stars the likes of Sam Elliott, Jackson Maine, Michael Harney, Lady Gaga,

Bonnie Somerville, and Dave Chappelle.

After an emotional opening set and tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze and London and Manchester terror attacks from Hacienda Classical featuring Peter Hook, the main first day of Glastonbury 2017 continues today with a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde and many more. Elbow are currently rumoured to perform a secret set shortly.

Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017 .