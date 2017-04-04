Bradley Walsh is making another album – and is asking for fans’ help

Can it top the huge success of his debut? Will it feature Stormzy?

Bradley Walsh has announced that he’s set to make another album, and is asking for fans’ help to choose the tracklist.

The former footballer turned comedian, singer, actor, TV presenter and star of ‘The Chase’ and ‘Coronation Street’ made headlines when his 2016 album of swing covers ‘Chasing Dreams’ shifted a massive 111,650 copies – becoming the only debut album to reach gold status and sell more than 100,000 copies in 2016.

It became the 57th best-selling British album of the year and outsold the likes of Zayn Malik, Blossoms, Biffy Clyro, Skepta and Jack Garratt.

Now, Walsh has launched the #PickASongForBradley campaign and called on fans to visit his website pick songs for him to cover on his next record.

“I was absolutely thrilled at the response of the first album,” said Walsh. “It was so much fun to work on I had to have another go at a second and the thought of having fans help choose tracks means that, in a way, they get to work on it too which is brilliant!”

This comes after Walsh jokingly told NME that he’d be collaborating with Stormzy.

“We hang together. Do a bit of grime,” he said. “What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime. Definitely grime. Bruno Mars, he’s here, he’s my mate. We have something in common. He’s from Hawaii. I like Hawaiian pizza. That’s quite cool. Other than that, I don’t know why I’m here.”

Asked if they might work together in future, he replied: “Me and Stormzy. We’re gonna do an album. We’re gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It’s gonna be called ‘Griddle’. We’re looking forward to it, we’re gonna collaborate.”