Bradley Walsh responds to praise from ‘living legend’ Liam Gallagher

Could we see the ultimate collaboration?

Bradley Walsh has responded to praise recently heaped upon him by Liam Gallagher – adding that he’d ‘love’ to collaborate with the former Oasis frontman

While Gallagher said that he didn’t believe The Libertines’ Pete Doherty was ‘a real rockstar’, he said that ‘The Chase’ star Walsh was “all right“.

“I’m having him! He’s cool man,” said Gallagher. “I like him. I haven’t got a problem with that because he’s not a real musician, he’s just having a little singsong. I’ve not heard it and that but I like him, I think he’s all right. He doesn’t take himself seriously, like myself.”

When NME informed Walsh of Gallagher’s comments, the actor and presenter said that he was touched and recalled a story of a time they met back in 2005.

“I was very fortunate to be working at the BBC one day – I was working on ‘Coronation Street’ and I had to go and do this gig at the BBC,” Walsh told NME. “He actually came up to me in the corridor and said, ‘Hello mate! D’you wanna drink?’ I said: ‘Oh! Okay, yeah, fair enough.’ He said, ‘Follow me.’ I ended up in the Oasis dressing room with him and his brother and [then-Oasis drummer] Zak Starkey. Liam stood up looked me square in the eye and went: ‘Our mum loves you!’ Noel said, ‘That’s true – she does.’ That’s why they invited me in to have a drink, because their mum thought I was cool in Coronation Street.

Asked if they might be open to a collaboration, Walsh jokingly replied: “With Liam Gallagher? Oh, absolutely, of course, are you kidding? I’d collaborate with anyone, I like a bit of that. I thought Oasis were great. His vocals – he’s a great singer. I like the accent, that’s what I like.

“That’s what showbiz and rock music means – that’s it. I love it! He’s a living legend, isn’t he?”

Earlier this year, Walsh also said that he’d love to work with Stormzy. Watch the video of our encounter above.

“We hang together. Do a bit of grime,” Walsh told NME. “What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime. Definitely grime. Bruno Mars, he’s here, he’s my mate. We have something in common. He’s from Hawaii. I like Hawaiian pizza. That’s quite cool. Other than that, I don’t know why I’m here.”

Asked if they might work together in future, he replied: “Me and Stormzy. We’re gonna do an album. We’re gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It’s gonna be called ‘Griddle’. We’re looking forward to it, we’re gonna collaborate.”