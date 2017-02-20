Bradley Walsh responds to having the best-selling British debut album of 2016

His swing covers album 'Chasing Dream' outsold Zayn Malik, Blossoms and Jack Garratt

Bradley Walsh has responded to the surprise new that he had the best-selling British debut album of 2016.

The former footballer turned comedian, singer, actor, TV presenter and star of The Chase and Coronation Street released the only debut album to reach gold status and sell more than 100,000 copies in 2016. Walsh’s album of swing covers ‘Chasing Dreams’ outsold the likes of Zayn Malik, Blossoms and Jack Garratt.

Speaking about the feat to The Guardian, Walsh said: “I just laughed when I found out. I thought it was hysterical. I am probably the oldest new artist Sony has ever signed.”

He went to to reveal that Niall Horan, Zayn Malik’s former One Direction bandmate, was sending him messages, “laughing his head off”, and that he received “big congratulations from Simon Cowell. He thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Walsh said that new, younger artists don’t have “proper old-fashioned tunes”, adding: “I like something you can hum along to. I think new artists sometimes miss the point.”

“I can’t listen to rap music, it’s not my thing,” he continued. “They say that they’re the modern poets: of course they are, but it’s not for me.”

“Who is the biggest DJ at the moment? I don’t even know what they’re doing, they’re taking two tunes and mashing them up together. They’re not even their tunes! I dunno. I don’t get it.”