Bradley Walsh announces follow-up to best-selling British debut album of 2016

TV presenter turned singer to release second album ‘When You’re Smiling’ in November

Bradley Walsh has announced details of his second album, the follow-up to his best-selling British debut album of 2016.

Comedian, actor, TV presenter, star of The Chase and now singer Walsh made headlines recently when his album of swing covers ‘Chasing Dreams’ shifted a massive 111,650 copies, becoming the only debut album to reach gold status and sell more than 100,000 copies in 2016. It earned him the honour of having the biggest-selling British debut album of last year, outselling the likes of Zayn Malik, Blossoms and Jack Garratt.

Now it has been confirmed that Walsh will release a new album called ‘When You’re Smiling’ on November 10. It will feature covers of songs by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong, as well as songs from musicals including Cabaret, The King and I and Guys And Dolls.

Bradley has also co-written an entirely new track with composer and producer Steve Sidwell called ‘You Know Best’. On the song ‘One For My Baby’, Bradley is accompanied on the piano by his son Barney.

Bradley says of the news: “I am very flattered that so many people loved ‘Chasing Dreams.’ The amazing response that we received was a big surprise to us all and now we have to follow up that success with the second album. We have had a great time revisiting some of our favourite songs from stage and screen and I am very proud of what we’ve achieved. I can only hope that people enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘When You’re Smiling’ below:

Get Happy

The Very Thought of You

Who Can I Turn To

Luck Be a Lady

When Do The Bells

When You’re Smiling / All of Me

This Is All I Ask

Maybe This Time

I Have Dreamed

Come Fly With Me

The Good Life

One For My Baby

When You’re Smiling / All of Me (Credits)

You Know Best

