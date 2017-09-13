Watch this man play guitar while undergoing brain surgery

Surgeon's were treating the patient's Dystonia

A patient in India has been filmed playing an acoustic guitar while undergoing brain surgery.

Abhishek Prasad was awake during the surgery and was instructed to play the guitar during the procedure.

He suffers from Musician’s Dystonia, which causes painful spasms and abnormal postures in his fretting hand. Prasad was unable to use his middle, ring and pinky fingers. See the video of the surgery below.

Every time the surgeons “burnt” a circuit in Prasad’s brain, they instructed him to strum the guitar so they could locate the brain’s abnormalities.

The surgery took a total of seven hours, with Prasad noting an almost instant improvement on his fingers.

“It was amazing to see my fingers improve magically on the operation table itself,” Prasad said. “By the end of surgery, my fingers were 100% cured and I could move them like before.”

Earlier this year, Bad Brains frontman Paul “H.R” Hudson underwent brain surgery, having been diagnosed with a rare neurobiological disorder last year.

The condition, known as SUNCT (Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache with conjunctival injection and tearing), causes the musician to suffer from extreme headaches, often at a moments notice. A GoFundMe page was launched last year to help pay for his medical bills.

“[My wife] took me to the hospital so I would learn about what was going on in my head, because I was experiencing bad headaches at the time,” he said at the time. “And the doctor came to me and he said we’re going to have a surgery.”