Brand New announce pre-order for ‘very limited’ new album and UK, Ireland and US tours

The band haven't released an album since 2009's 'Daisy'

Brand New have announced the release of their long-awaited fifth album.

The Long Island band fronted by Jesse Lacey haven’t released a studio record since 2009’s ‘Daisy’.

Earlier today (August 15), the band tweeted “LP5, available to pre-order on very limited vinyl” along with the link to their own label’s Procrastinate! Music Traitors, website. A picture accompanying the tweet added that the record would ship in October.

It appears the record could have already sold out, as the website now reads: “This item isn’t currently available.”

The band have also announced UK, Ireland and US tours to take place later this year. The tour will begin at San Bernardino’s High & Low Festival on September 9. Brand New will visit the UK and Ireland in November for shows in Dublin, London and Glasgow.

Tickets for the US dates are available on pre-sale now. UK tour tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 18).

Brand New’s full tour dates are as follows:

San Bernardino, High & Low Festival (September 9)

San Francisco, The Warfield (11)

Detroit, Fox Theatre (October 15)

Chicago, Aragon Ballroom (16)

Philadelphia, Electric Factory (18)

Brooklyn, Kings Theatre (19)

Boston, Wang Theatre (20)

Upper Darby, Tower Theatre (21)

Baltimore, Hippodrome Theatre (23)

North Charleston, Performing Arts Center (25)

Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy Theatre (26)

New Orleans, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (28)

Dallas, The Bomb Factory (29)

Dublin, Olympia Theatre (November 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (19)