Brand New reveal when they are breaking up

Band released their fifth and final album 'Science Fiction' in August

Brand New have told fans when they are set to split up.

The band surprise-released their fifth album ‘Science Fiction’ in August. It was their first record since 2009’s ‘Daisy’.

Jesse Lacey and co have long hinted at their impending break-up, selling t-shirts bearing the dates “2000-2018”. They had also previously suggested that their new record would be their last.

Now, at a recent live show, frontman Lacey told the crowd: “We’re gonna be a band for about 14 more months, so thank you so much for being here tonight.” Watch in the clip below.

Brand New formed in Long Island in 2000. The band consists of Jesse Lacey (vocals, guitar), Vincent Accardi (guitar, vocals), Garrett Tierney (bass guitar, vocals) and Brian Lane (drums, percussion). They have released five albums: ‘Your Favorite Weapon’ (2001), ‘Deja Entendu’ (2003), ‘The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me’ (2006), ‘Daisy’ (2009) and ‘Science Fiction’ (2017).

The band’s recent album ‘Science Fiction’ reached number one in the US, becoming the first independent release to top the Billboard chart since Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ in 2016. It sold 58,000 album-equivalent units (55,000 traditional album copies) in its first week.

Brand New will head to the UK and Ireland next month, playing the following live dates:

Dublin, Olympia Theatre (November 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (19)

The UK and Ireland shows are the last of Brand New’s already announced live dates, suggesting that the band will announce further live dates for 2018 shortly.