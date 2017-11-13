Brand New cancel UK tour in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Jesse Lacey

Singer Jesse Lacey faced sexual assault allegations last week...

Brand New have cancelled their UK tour after a slew of sexual assault allegations were levelled at singer Jesse Lacey.

Posting on Facebook, the band wrote: “Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it’s upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ticket refunds will be accepted at the original point of purchase.”

The announcement follows allegations detailed by a woman on Facebook, who claims that Lacey “solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24”.

The individual claims that Lacey “manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer”.

Lacey has since issued a direct response in which he apologised for causing “pain and harm”.

“I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologise for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.

Yesterday, touring guitarist Kevin Devine also announced that he would be leaving the tour in light of the allegations.