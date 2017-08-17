Brand New fans have started to receive a mysterious one-track, 61-minute long CD

Are the band sending out their new record to fans already?

Brand New fans have reported receiving a mysterious CD in the post, which some are speculating is the band’s new album.

Earlier this week (August 15), the Long Island group announced the release of their long-awaited fifth album.

A “very limited” vinyl pre-order quickly sold out, but no details such as tracklisting or album title have been confirmed. A fixed release date wasn’t announced either, with a tweet from the band’s account just stating the pre-orders would ship in October.

Now, fans who purchased a vinyl via the pre-order system have received a one-track, 61-minute long CD in the post.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, a Reddit user claims the single track is called ‘44.5902N104.7146W’ – the co-ordinates for the Devil’s Tower national monument in Wyoming.

Fans are also claiming the record is called ‘Science Fiction’ and, when playing the tracks for Shazam, it brings up song names like ‘Out Of Mana’, ‘In The Water’, ‘Desert’, ‘451’, and ‘No Control’.

Brand New haven’t released a studio album since 2009’s ‘Daisy‘.

The band also confirmed details of UK, Ireland and US tours this week. They will play in Dublin, London and Glasgow in November. The full tour dates are as follows:

San Bernardino, High & Low Festival (September 9)

San Francisco, The Warfield (11)

Detroit, Fox Theatre (October 15)

Chicago, Aragon Ballroom (16)

Philadelphia, Electric Factory (18)

Brooklyn, Kings Theatre (19)

Boston, Wang Theatre (20)

Upper Darby, Tower Theatre (21)

Baltimore, Hippodrome Theatre (23)

North Charleston, Performing Arts Center (25)

Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy Theatre (26)

New Orleans, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (28)

Dallas, The Bomb Factory (29)

Dublin, Olympia Theatre (November 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (19)