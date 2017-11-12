Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey responds to allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor

Singer is accused of soliciting nude photos from a teenager

Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey has responded after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Lacey’s band returned this year to release their fifth album ‘Science Fiction’ in August. It was their first record since 2009’s ‘Daisy’. The group have indicated that they intend to break up at the end of 2018.

The singer is facing allegations detailed by a woman on Facebook, who claims that Lacey “solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24”. The individual claims that Lacey “manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer”.

“He knew what he was doing was shitty so he wouldn’t touch me until I was 19,” she adds. “I should’ve known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval.”

The woman goes on to claim that Lacey “made me watch him masturbate on Skype”, saying that she took screenshots of the alleged act and that the photos are “probably on a computer in my basement if I ever really wanted to rehash my past that much (I don’t think I do).”

In response, Lacey wrote in a Facebook post last night (November 11) that he wanted “to address recent events and the public conversation currently happening”.

“The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry,” he said in the statement. “I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures.

“I apologise for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”

Writing that he “developed a dependent and addictive relationship with sex” early on in his life, Lacey said that he “hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated”.

“I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right.

“I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate.”

See the full post below.

The band Martha, who were set to support Brand New on two live UK dates, have pulled out of the gigs following the allegations. The band tweeted “support survivors always” upon announcing the news.