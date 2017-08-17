Brand New release ‘Science Fiction’, their first album since 2009

Fans had reported receiving mysterious CD copies of the record in the post ahead of the official download being released

Brand New have released ‘Science Fiction’, their first album since 2009.

Earlier today, fans reported receiving mysterious CD copies of what appeared to be a new record in the mail. The band have since released an official download of the album.

As Spin reports, the record is not yet available on streaming services. It was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Mike Sapone and features 12 tracks in total.

The tracklisting for ‘Science Fiction’ is as follows:

‘Lit Me Up’

‘Can’t Get It Out’

‘Waste’

‘Same Logic/Teeth’

‘Could Never Be Heaven’

‘137’

‘Out of Mana’

‘In the Water’

‘Desert’

‘No Control’

‘451’

‘Batter Up’

A “very limited” vinyl pre-order quickly sold out when the record was announced earlier this week, but no details such as tracklisting or album title were confirmed at the time. A fixed release date wasn’t announced either, with a tweet from the band’s account just stating the pre-orders would ship in October.

The band also recently confirmed details of UK, Ireland and US tours this week. They will play in Dublin, London and Glasgow in November. The full tour dates are as follows:

San Bernardino, High & Low Festival (September 9)

San Francisco, The Warfield (11)

Detroit, Fox Theatre (October 15)

Chicago, Aragon Ballroom (16)

Philadelphia, Electric Factory (18)

Brooklyn, Kings Theatre (19)

Boston, Wang Theatre (20)

Upper Darby, Tower Theatre (21)

Baltimore, Hippodrome Theatre (23)

North Charleston, Performing Arts Center (25)

Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy Theatre (26)

New Orleans, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (28)

Dallas, The Bomb Factory (29)

Dublin, Olympia Theatre (November 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (19)