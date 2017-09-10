Watch Brand New perform ‘Science Fiction’ tracks for the first time

The band released their first album in 8 years last month

Brand New played some ‘Science Fiction’ tracks live for the first time last night (Sept 9).

‘Science Fiction’ is the band’s first album since 2009’s ‘Daisy’. Released on August 17, fans reported receiving mysterious CD copies of what appeared to be a new record in the mail. The band then released an official download of the album.

Performing at High And Low Festival in San Bernardino, CA, the band’s set was live streamed and saw them perform some of the album’s tracks for the first time. You can watch the stream below.

Brand New High And Low Festival setlist:



Lit Me Up

Gasoline

You Won’t Know

137

Out of Mana

Can’t Get It Out

Sic Transit Gloria… Glory Fades

I Will Play My Game Beneath the Spin Light

You Stole

At the Bottom

In the Water

Same Logic/Teeth

451

Degausser

Sowing Season

Jesus

Encore: Soco Amaretto Lime (Jesse acoustic)

‘Science Fiction’ was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Mike Sapone and features 12 tracks in total.

A “very limited” vinyl pre-order quickly sold out when the record was announced but no details such as tracklisting or album title were confirmed at the time. A fixed release date wasn’t announced either, with a tweet from the band’s account just stating the pre-orders would ship in October.

The band also confirmed details of UK, Ireland and US tours. They will play in Dublin, London and Glasgow in November. The full tour dates are as follows:

San Francisco, The Warfield (Sept 11)

Detroit, Fox Theatre (October 15)

Chicago, Aragon Ballroom (16)

Philadelphia, Electric Factory (18)

Brooklyn, Kings Theatre (19)

Boston, Wang Theatre (20)

Upper Darby, Tower Theatre (21)

Baltimore, Hippodrome Theatre (23)

North Charleston, Performing Arts Center (25)

Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy Theatre (26)

New Orleans, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (28)

Dallas, The Bomb Factory (29)

Dublin, Olympia Theatre (November 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (19)