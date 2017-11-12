Brand New touring member Kevin Devine pulls out of tour following Jesse Lacey sexual misconduct allegations

Lacey has addressed the claims, saying he does "not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself"

Brand New touring member Kevin Devine has announced he will not tour with the band following sexual misconduct allegations made against frontman Jesse Lacey.

A woman on Facebook said Lacey had “solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24. The individual claimed that Lacey “manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer”. They also said he had made them “watch him masturbate on Skype”.

Lacey responded to the allegations in a Facebook post last night (November 11), saying he wanted “to address recent events and the public conversation currently happening”.

“The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry,” he said in the statement. “I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures.” You can read the full statement here.

Devine, who plays guitar with Brand New at live shows, issued his own statement shortly after Lacey’s. “I want to address the allegations against Jesse,” he wrote. “I believe that it is critically important to really listen to & hear people who speak out about abuse of power & sexual misconduct.

“I fully support that decision in this situation, which I’m sure was incredibly difficult, and I hope she is supported in the next part of her journey toward healing. I had not heard the story prior to it being made public yesterday. I’m heartbroken for her & for every person who absorbs & subsequently has to figure out how to live with this type of trauma. We all need to do a lot better, myself very much included.”

He added at the time that he was “not sure what happens next. When I am, I’ll say more.” Earlier today (November 12), Devine posted on his Twitter page saying he would no longer be heading to the UK with Brand New.

“I’ve decided I won’t be making the trip to the UK & Ireland this week, neither to play in Brand New nor to do my own set in Dublin,” he wrote. “I’m sorry to anyone who was looking forward to seeing me play. I will make every effort to make it up to you as soon as possible.”

Brand New are scheduled to play three dates in the UK and Ireland, kicking off on Thursday (November 16). NME has reached out to a representative for the band for comment on whether the shows will go ahead as planned.