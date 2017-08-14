Brandon Flowers’ children give their verdict on their first ever Killers’ gig

Brandon Flowers has revealed that his children attended their first ever Killers‘ gig last month – when the band headlined London’s Hyde Park.

Headlining British Summer Time, the band honoured their seminal second album ‘Sam’s Town’ during an epic and hit-packed set. Now, Flowers has revealed that his three sons, Ammon, nine, Gunnar, seven, and six-year-old Henry and wife Tana were all in the audience for the first time – and keen to share their verdict.

“It was the first Killers concert for any of them, even my nine year old,” he told Q. “He’s been to some solo gigs and seen us do soundchecks, but it’s always too late. You play at 9pm and they’re in bed but they were screwed up on time in the UK so they were staying up later and got to see their first Killers gig.

He continued: “They were into it, they know the words to a couple of songs. Gunnar fell asleep by the end of the gig, but the other guys held on. They were pretty positive.

“Henry told me, ‘I know I’ve told you this already, Dad, but you did a really good job on your gig.’ He’s sweet.”