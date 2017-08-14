Brandon Flowers’ children give their verdict on their first ever Killers’ gig
Brandon Flowers has revealed that his children attended their first ever Killers‘ gig last month – when the band headlined London’s Hyde Park.
-
Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10
Headlining British Summer Time, the band honoured their seminal second album ‘Sam’s Town’ during an epic and hit-packed set. Now, Flowers has revealed that his three sons, Ammon, nine, Gunnar, seven, and six-year-old Henry and wife Tana were all in the audience for the first time – and keen to share their verdict.
“It was the first Killers concert for any of them, even my nine year old,” he told Q. “He’s been to some solo gigs and seen us do soundchecks, but it’s always too late. You play at 9pm and they’re in bed but they were screwed up on time in the UK so they were staying up later and got to see their first Killers gig.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
He continued: “They were into it, they know the words to a couple of songs. Gunnar fell asleep by the end of the gig, but the other guys held on. They were pretty positive.
“Henry told me, ‘I know I’ve told you this already, Dad, but you did a really good job on your gig.’ He’s sweet.”
The Killers will release their fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21 – which, Flowers told NME was their most ‘personal and bare’ yet.
Their full UK and Ireland tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.
Mon November 06 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena
Tue November 07 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena
Fri November 10 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena
Mon November 13 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Tue November 14 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Thu November 16 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Fri November 17 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast
Sun November 19 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Mon November 20 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Tue November 21 2017 – ABERDEEN AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena
Thu November 23 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Sat November 25 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Arena
Mon November 27 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena