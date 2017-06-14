Brandon Flowers reveals his favourite song by The Killers

Singer speaks in fan Q&A following release of new single 'The Man'

Brandon Flowers has revealed his favourite song by his band The Killers.

Earlier today (June 14), the band shared the first song from their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ in the form of new single ‘The Man’.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A with fans following the release of the track, Flowers was asked what his favourite Killers song was. Ge replied: “My favourite song, I’ve not been shy about, is ‘Read My Mind’ [from 2006’s ‘Sam’s Town]. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when ‘Read My Mind’ starts, the room changes.”

The singer added: “I guess it’s strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I’m just thankful for that song.”

Watch the full Q&A session below:

The Las Vegas band’s new album – titled ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ – will follow on from 2012’s ‘Battle Born’ as well as Brandon Flowers’ 2015 solo LP ‘The Desired Effect’.

‘The Man’ was recorded with producer Jacknife Lee during sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

According to a press release, The Killers’ new album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.

The band have also announced new live dates. See their full tour schedule beneath.

22 June Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

24 June Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival

5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza

6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival

29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival