Brandon Flowers: ‘The Killers’ new album is the most personal and bare I’ve ever been’

'This is the more tender side'

The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has said that the lyrics on the band’s upcoming album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ are ‘the most personal and bare that he’s ever been’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, we asked Flowers if recent events in the US and wider world had inspired him to write a more political album.

“I’m turning it around. I’m turning the pen around on myself,” Flowers told NME. “I’m looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that’s something different for me.

“What I like about it is that songs that I love to perform the most are songs that sort of went into that territory and connect with people. Even ‘Mr Brightside’ was a personal song, or Read My Mind – these are songs I love to perform, tend to come from those real places. I really wanted to do that more on this record.”

Flowers added: “This is the more tender side. I’m more bare than I’ve ever been”