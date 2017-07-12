Brandon Flowers: ‘The Killers’ new album is the most personal and bare I’ve ever been’
'This is the more tender side'
The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has said that the lyrics on the band’s upcoming album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ are ‘the most personal and bare that he’s ever been’. Watch our video interview with the band above.
Speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, we asked Flowers if recent events in the US and wider world had inspired him to write a more political album.
“I’m turning it around. I’m turning the pen around on myself,” Flowers told NME. “I’m looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that’s something different for me.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
“What I like about it is that songs that I love to perform the most are songs that sort of went into that territory and connect with people. Even ‘Mr Brightside’ was a personal song, or Read My Mind – these are songs I love to perform, tend to come from those real places. I really wanted to do that more on this record.”
Flowers added: “This is the more tender side. I’m more bare than I’ve ever been”
As well as telling NME that they were ‘unhappy’ with how ‘aimless’ they were while making previous album ‘Battle Born‘, Flowers also opened up about the meaning behind new single ‘The Man’ – revealing that he ‘regrets’ the negativity and arrogance of his public persona when the band first started out.
The Killers release new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21. Their upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets will be available here.
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena