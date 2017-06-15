Brandon Flowers responds to The Killers Glastonbury set rumours

The band will begin a run of European festival dates just as Glastonbury kicks off.

Brandon Flowers has responded to rumours that The Killers could be a last-minute addition to the Glastonbury line-up.

The Las Vegas band, who have just shared ‘The Man’, the first song from their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, begin a run of European festival shows later this month, just as Glastonbury is kicking off.

“I think we’re in Athens the day before, so I don’t even know if it’s possible,” Flowers told Radio X when asked about a possible Glastonbury set.

“It’s a whole lotta – I mean it’s across the water…” he added.

The band’s new album – titled ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ – will follow on from 2012’s ‘Battle Born’ as well as Brandon Flowers’ 2015 solo LP ‘The Desired Effect’. Its release date has yet to be announced.

According to a press release, the album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.

The band have also announced new live dates. See their full tour schedule beneath.

22 June Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

24 June Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival

5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza

6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival

29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival