Brandon Flowers reveal how his wife’s battle with mental health inspired The Killers’ new album

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has revealed how his wife’s battles with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) provided creative inspiration on their new album.

The Las Vegas band will release ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 22, their sixth studio album and the first since 2012’s ‘Battle Born’.

Now, Flowers has opened up on how album track ‘Rut’ was inspired by his wife Tana’s battle with the mental health condition, and how she sought counselling in a desperate attempt to tackle it.

Speaking to NME in an exclusive interview, he said: “My wife has PTSD. She has a version called Complex PTSD. It’s when a person has had multiple traumatic experiences. Her whole life, she’s been covering it, pretending it isn’t there. For whatever reason, in her 30s, it’s decided to really manifest itself and that’s what I’m going through with my family.

“Usually I feel protective of her but I decided to take it head on. So ‘Rut’ is about her submitting to it. She got severely depressed and it wasn’t until she sought counselling and got a name for what was going on that it helped.

“Now she submits to it – that doesn’t mean that she’s gonna let it beat her, but rather that she’s gonna finally acknowledge that it’s there and promise to break this cycle.”

He also revealed how putting Tana’s struggles into song enabled him to gain a greater understanding of her battle.

“It bonded me and Tana in a way that I never foresaw,” Brandon said. “It helped me to understand her better and be more compassionate.”