Brandon Flowers reveals surreal toilet encounter with New Order’s Bernard Sumner

All of the magic happens at the NME Awards

The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has spoken out about the first time he met his ‘hero’, New Order frontman Bernard Sumner – with a bizarre meeting in the toilets at the NME Awards.

Flowers was speaking to Radio X, when he recalled the surprise incident by the urinals.

“It was our first time going to the NME Awards, and we were starstruck,” he said. “It was an incredible experience for us. We were just happy to be there. I’m in the bathroom. I’m at the urinal. And Bernard Sumner, who’s one of my heroes, steps up next to me.”

He continued: “And he starts singing ‘Somebody Told Me’ in my ear. It was so surreal, you know? Was it a good rendition? It was decent, yeah! He can carry a tune. That is so out of this world to have that happen. It was incredible!”

Not only was The Killers’ band name inspired by the fictional band in their video for ‘Crystal’, but they’ve since performed together a number of times – covering ‘Bizarre Love Triangle‘ and Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay‘.

The Killers will release their fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21 – which, Flowers told NME was their most ‘personal and bare’ yet.

