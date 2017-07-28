Brandon Flowers reveals why Mark Stoermer quit touring with The Killers

"There was something lurking".

Brandon Flowers has revealed why bassist Mark Stoermer quit touring with The Killers – and praised his efforts on new album Wonderful Wonderful.

The bassist announced that he would stop touring with the Las Vegas band last year, with his role taken by Jake Blanton,an American singer-songwriter who previously replaced Stoermer when the bassist was unable to play a tour of the Far East in 2013.

Now, Brandon Flowers has opened up on Stoermer’s decision – and said that the band were able to sense his unhappiness on the road.

“There came a point where we could tell there was something lurking”, he told The Sun.

“We finally had the discussion and he was brave enough to come out with it, that he just doesn’t enjoy it as much as maybe me and Ron do. He really loves making the records, and so that really took a load off of him to tell us that and he was so much better in the studio and his output was great on this record.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Killers also recently revealed that Prince Harry has been secretly jamming with the band for over 10 years.

“He just showed up at a show one time and we got along. I mean, it’s been ten years I guess. There’s been a lot of long nights”, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr revealed.

The Killers will release their fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, on 22 September 2017.