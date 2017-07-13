Brandon Flowers says there’s ‘a lot of false music’ out right now

The Killers' new album 'Wonderful, Wonderful' is the opposite, according to the frontman

Brandon Flowers has given his verdict on popular music right now, describing a lot of recent releases as “false music”.

The Killers are due to release their new album ‘Wonderful, Wonderful‘ on September 21, and shared the first track from it, ‘The Man‘, earlier this year.

Speaking to Billboard, the band’s frontman said: “We’ve been hearing a lot of false music out there – music designed for the non-discerning listener.” He then went on to say ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’ was the opposite of that state, saying: “I wouldn’t feel this excited [about the album] if the songs weren’t true.”

He continued: “It’s always good when you have that satiated feeling, the desire that’s quenched, when you have substance behind it. That’s when you know you have something.”

The Killers worked with Jacknife Lee on the upcoming record after Bono recommended him to them. “Jacknife is doing U2’s record,” Flowers explained. “We met him and liked him a lot. Then we tried him out [in the studio] and liked him even more.”

Meanwhile, Flowers recently opened up about the meaning behind new single ‘The Man’ – revealing that he ‘regrets’ the negativity and arrogance of his public persona when the band first started out. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Flowers was speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, when he spoke about how new single ‘The Man’ is about looking back on his attitude when The Killers first rose to fame – which he previously described as ‘arrogant’.

“Around about the time that The Killers started I guess, – that’s where ‘The Man’ harkens back to, and years after as well,” Flowers told NME. “I can live with it, you know. It was nice to sort of go in and inhabit that character, and that figure, and that version of myself for much longer.”

He continued: “I think a good chunk of this album [‘Wonderful Wonderful’] is making peace with that. I’ve been cleaning it up for a long time. I don’t think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am. It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I’m sure a lot of people can identify with that.”

The Las Vegas band also recently confirmed a huge UK tour for later this year. The upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 15 July and will be available here.

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena