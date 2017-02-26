Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie forced to move house after ‘constant harassment’ from fans

The singer said he no longer felt safe in his own home
Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendan Urie has said he was forced to move house after visits from fans became too much for him.
The musician’s address was publically available to all and fans regularly sent letters and gifts to his house.
Urie said these packages “never bothered” him, but “as time progressed, so did the amout of letters”.
“Not just letters and gifts, this soon changed into visits and constant harassment from fans,” he wrote in a message. “It got so bad that I didn’t feel safe in my own home.”
As Rock Sound reports, Urie posted the statement in the hope of shedding “light on what inappropriate behavior looks like”. He wrote: “Boundaries are boundaries for a reason. Everyone has a right to feel safe and everyone has an obligation to be happy. So I’m taking my family somewhere that might make this a possibility.”
The musician has now set up a new address for fans to send mail to – one that he does not live at. In the message, he promised his followers that he would have the new address “checked periodically” for their missives.
You can read Urie’s full post below.
Late last year, Urie opened up about his battles with anxiety, describing it as ‘so painful I can’t even describe’.
The ‘Death Of A Bachelor’ rock veteran revealed that he gets nervous when approaching people in public.
“If I saw someone that I admired, I would love to have that interaction,” Urie told Kerrang. “I never do, though, cause I’m an anxious fucker; but it’s really great to have that option.”
Elaborating on his anxiety, he continued: “If I’m in an elevator and too many people get on, I’m like ‘Holy shit, get me the fuck out of here!
“You would never tell on the surface but inside it’s so painful I can’t even describe… I start thinking of ways tot take myself out! I can go to festivals and open spaces, but if I’m in a crammed room with a bunch of people, oh my god…”
Adding that he’ll ‘flip out’ if he’s in the supermarket for more than 15 minutes, Urie continued: “It’s not even that there’s (too many) people there, I just get anxiety problems being in certain scenarios. Its probably ’cause I got lost at grocery stores as a kid – I just wandered off a lot, and I think that just traumatised me, so I don’t like going to the grocery store for too long!”