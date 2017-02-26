Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie forced to move house after ‘constant harassment’ from fans

The singer said he no longer felt safe in his own home

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendan Urie has said he was forced to move house after visits from fans became too much for him.

The musician’s address was publically available to all and fans regularly sent letters and gifts to his house.

Urie said these packages “never bothered” him, but “as time progressed, so did the amout of letters”.

“Not just letters and gifts, this soon changed into visits and constant harassment from fans,” he wrote in a message. “It got so bad that I didn’t feel safe in my own home.”

As Rock Sound reports, Urie posted the statement in the hope of shedding “light on what inappropriate behavior looks like”. He wrote: “Boundaries are boundaries for a reason. Everyone has a right to feel safe and everyone has an obligation to be happy. So I’m taking my family somewhere that might make this a possibility.”

The musician has now set up a new address for fans to send mail to – one that he does not live at. In the message, he promised his followers that he would have the new address “checked periodically” for their missives.