See Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie in ‘Kinky Boots’ costume

The frontman is set to play Charlie Price in the musical.

Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie is gearing up to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway as shoe factory owner Charlie Price.

His involvement in the musical was announced back in April. The musical follows Price as he partners with drag queen Lola (played by J. Harrison Ghee) to save his father’s failing shoe factory by manufacturing a line of high-heeled boots.

The musical version was adapted from the 2005 film, which starred Joel Edgerton and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The songs in the musical version are written by Cyndi Lauper.

Now a teaser of Urie in costume has been released. You can see it below.

In the video, Urie speaks of how he has always dreamt of performing on broadway. “I used to dream about this day,” he says.

“When I saw [Kinky Boots], I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It moved me so much, that end moment, the finale, I felt like I wanted to get up, shout and celebrate life.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“It resonated within me, and I wanted to be a part of it,” he added. “The message is so clear, it’s so relatable. I hope people feel that passion that I felt that was like a fire inside my chest.”

The New York City production of Kinky Boots will debut on May 26 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in Manhattan, where it’ll run until August 6.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy have shared a new teaser video, starring Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

The short clip, uploaded to the band’s Instagram, is soundtracked by new single ‘Young And Menace’, and features the purple llama suits of that track’s accompanying video.

After pouring some cereal, the video reveals Brendon Urie to be the one under the furry mask.