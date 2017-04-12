Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie joins ‘Kinky Boots’ cast

The frontman will join the musical's new Broadway production in New York City

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie is set to join the Broadway cast of Kinky Boots.

The 29-year-old vocalist – who is the sole remaining original member of Panic! – will take on the lead role of Charlie Price in the Cyndi Lauper-penned musical, which follows Price as he partners with drag queen Lola (played by J. Harrison Ghee) to save his father’s failing shoe factory by manufacturing a line of high-heeled boots. The musical version was adapted from the 2005 film, which starred Joel Edgerton and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In a video posted to Twitter, Urie expressed his delight at joining the musical’s cast. “This has been on my bucket list for the longest time and it really is a dream come true,” he told his followers. “I’m just so incredibly excited to be joining Kinky Boots on Broadway – that’s wild. Plus you guys get to see me in those heels now.”

Watch Urie’s announcement video below.

The New York City production of Kinky Boots will debut on May 26 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in Manhattan, where it’ll run until August 6.

