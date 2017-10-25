Listen to Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields’ new song ‘Only Once Away My Son’

The track has been released as part of Adult Swim's Singles Program

Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine‘s Kevin Shields have shared a new collaboration, ‘Only Once Away My Son’ – listen to the song below.

The track has been released as part of Adult Swim’s long-running Singles Program, with the duo contributing music to the network’s ongoing ’52 weeks of free music’.

Eno and Shields’ collaboration, ‘Only Once Away My Son’, has now surfaced online – listen to the track below.

Brian Eno with Kevin Shields – Only Once Away My Son

Shields is set to make his live return later this year at the Sigur Ros-hosted Norður og Niður the Harpa in Reykjavík, Iceland.

My Bloody Valentine are also set to reissue their first two albums on vinyl in January, while fans of the Shields-fronted band were sparked into a frenzy last month after Norður og Niður’s billing for Shields’ forthcoming appearance appeared to promise new MBV material.

The listing, which appeared on the Norður og Niður website, stated that he is “working on material for a new My Bloody Valentine album to be released in 2018.”

My Bloody Valentine are still yet to comment on the claims made by the billing – but, should a fourth studio album materialise next year, it would mark the band’s first record since their 2013 comeback LP ‘m b v’.