David Bowie’s son and Brian Eno lead tributes, one year after his death

'Bowie Forever'

A year to the day of David Bowie‘s death, family, friends, fans and collaborators have taken online to remember the icon on the anniversary of his passing.

The musical icon died after a battle with cancer on 10 January 2016, just two days after he celebrated his 69th birthday and released what would become his final album, ‘Blackstar’.

While Gary Oldman led a tribute gig to his friend with a slew of past collaborators and special guests backed by his old live band in Bowie’s native Brixton this weekend, his son Duncan Jones and wife Iman took to Twitter to honour him:

To mark the one year anniversary of his death, Bowie’s own Facebook account have shared a beautiful animation to show his many style evolutions throughout his entire career from album to album:

His longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno has also shared a long slew of memories of Bowie:

As #RIPDavidBowie has started trending, fans of the star have remembered him on Twitter:

After the likes of Simon Le Bon, La Roux, Tom Chaplin, Tony Hadley, Mr Hudson and more joined three generations of Bowie collaborators on stage at Brixton Academy, the ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ show will now continue to tour in New York (Terminal 5 – 10 January), Los Angeles (Wiltern – 25 January) and Tokyo (Tokyo Dome City Hall – 2 February).