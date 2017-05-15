Watch AC/DC’s Brian Johnson return to the stage to perform with Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers

The trio performed live together in Oxford over the weekend

Former AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson returned to the stage at the weekend, joining Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers at the latter’s gig in Oxford on Sunday night (May 14).

Johnson joined the pair for a rendition of Barrett Strong track ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’. Watch footage below. It’s the first time Johnson has performed live since quitting AC/DC last year.

Johnson was the frontman of AC/DC from 1980, when he joined following the death of Bon Scott, to 2016, when he was forced to quit the band on recommendation of his doctor or risk total hearing loss. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose filled in on the band’s remaining shows for the year.

Johnson is to be added to Tyneside ‘Walk Of Fame’. Tim Healy, father of The 1975’s Matty Healy, will also be honoured.

Meanwhile, Axl Rose and Billy Joel covered AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ at the weekend. The team-up took place at Joel’s gig at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night (May 13).

Rose served as Joel’s special guest and the pair covered ‘Highway to Hell’. Rose also joined in for Joel’s own track ‘Big Shot.’