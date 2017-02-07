Brian Johnson posts message to AC/DC fans

Singer was replaced by Axl Rose for dates on their recent world tour

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has posted a special message to fans of the band in Sweden for helping to raise funds for former member Malcolm Young.

The guitarist left the band in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.

Now fans in Sweden are raising funds to prevent Alzheimer’s disease by raising funds through a special AC/DC event entitled Acdcmachine Gathering 2017.

Johnson, who was replaced by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose after he was ordered by doctors to stop touring or face permanent hearing loss on the band’s recent ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour, said in the message, which you can listen to here: “I just want to say, I’m so proud of what you’re doing for the Alzheimer dementia research. As you know we have a wounded soldier, Malcolm and I think what you’re doing to raise the awareness of everyone about this dreadful disease is just absolutely fabulous.

“I know Malcolm would be so proud of you. I am and I want to thank you for doing this. We’ve tried to tell people about this awful disease, tried to get a cure for it. You guys are helping and I’m so proud of you.”

Long-serving bassist Cliff Williams retired at the conclusion of the band’s recent world tour and drummer Phill Rudd was kicked off it following his conviction in 2015 for drug possession and making threats to kill a former employee. He was replaced on the band’s recent world tour by Chris Slade.

Meanwhile, the band are set to release a new book documenting their recent tour.

Billed as the first official photo book by the band it will feature photographs from Ralph Larmann, who shot the group throughout their 17-month trek. The book will also include facts, figures and tour memorabilia.

For more information head to the band's official website.