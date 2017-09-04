Queen’s Brian May meets ‘very impressive’ Jeremy Corbyn

Guitarist and animal rights activist meets Labour leader for the first time

Queen guitarist Brian May met Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for the first time earlier today (Monday, September 4), describing Corbyn as “very impressive” and saying that he “speaks like a human being rather than a politician”.

The legendary musician and animal rights activist has been a local Labour supporter in the past and has criticised Prime Minister Theresa May’s stance on fox hunting.

Meeting Corbyn for the first time at the Lush Summit 2017 in London, May later posted a photo of himself with Corbyn to Instagram, writing in a caption: “gotta say he’s very impressive – speaks like a human being rather than a politician. And his aspirations for Britain have a lot in common with Common Decency. Respects.”

May also praised Corbyn for “talking good sense on attacking wildlife crime”. See his other Instagram post below.

Last month (August) it was announced that the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic has cast the remaining members of Queen to join Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, who will be playing the lead role.

The film will be directed by The Usual Suspects and X-Men director Bryan Singer and will be titled Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ben Hardy (X-Men Apocalypse) will be playing drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee (The Tourist) will be portraying Brian May while Joe Mazzello (Tim in Jurassic Park) will be taking the role of bass guitarist John Deacon, as reported on Queen’s official website.

Back in July, concrete details were confirmed on Bohemian Rhapsody including the announcement that Bryan Singer would take the helm on the film and would “faithfully recreate” iconic moments such as the performance at Live Aid in the movie.

Meanwhile, the band have also officially confirmed actor Rami Malek will play Mercury himself. Sacha Baron-Cohen was originally planned to take the role, but pulled out after disagreements with members of the band involved in the movie, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Speaking to their official website about the casting, May and Taylor said: “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”