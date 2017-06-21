Brian May slams British Airways for on-board seating arrangement

The Queen guitarist has railed against the position of the reclining seats in the airliner's first-class compartment

Brian May has criticised British Airways over their seating arrangements in their on-board first class compartment.

The Queen guitarist had just flown on an Airbus 380 flight to LA when he decided to voice his gripe with the lay-out of the BA plane he flew on in a blog post on his website.

Writing on June 14, May explained how he normally likes to enjoy the view out of the window while flying: “as soon as I’m up there above the clouds, I feel lucky and excited – like a kid on a treat.”

However, May then took issue with BA’s seating arrangement, which purportedly prevented him from enjoying the views from his first-class seat (which, for a one-way ticket to LA, should cost around £10,300).

“I wonder if I am the only person left in the world who likes to relax in a comfortable seat and dreamily turn my head to the window and get lost in the ever-changing wonders of the planet, as they drift by?” May wrote. “I wonder this because I’m not aware of anyone except me complaining about the new way the seats are configured in BA First Class. I hate it. It costs an arm and a leg to travel this way and I feel that we no longer get our money’s worth.

“In the old days you sat right next to the window and the view was wide and spectacular,” he continued. “Now they sit you about three feet from the window and so low down all you can see from your seat is a small patch of sky. It’s boring – frustrating.

“Even if you make an effort to clamber closer to the window to get a better view you’re totally thwarted. They’ve put all sorts of junk between the seat and the window – a table, a ledge, an annoying cubbyhole which holds almost nothing – and finally – a massive inner screen containing the blinds which stops you getting any closer than nine inches to the actual window. It completely sucks!!

“Who designs this stuff? Did they lose their mind?” he concluded.

May recently shared a collection of his memories from his career with NME – you can watch his interview above.