Brian May unveils special new Queen Monopoly set

Brian May has unveiled a special new edition of Monopoly based around Queen.

The guitar legend took to Instagram and Twitter to share images of the set – which is set to hit shops in May.

The board is emblazoned with a classic live photo of the rock icons, while the plot of the game has changed from amassing property to following the successful career of the band – from their very first gig at Imperial College in 1970 to their last show with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth in 1986.

Meanwhile, the Monopoly game pieces have been changed to symbols to represent the band’s back catalogue – including a radio from ‘Radio Ga Ga’, a cyclist for ‘Bicycle Race’, a robot for ‘News Of The World’, a hammer for ‘Hammer To Fall’, a vacuum cleaner for ‘I Want To Break Free’ and Brian May’s signature guitar.

Can you wait ? Queen Monopoly will hit the streets in May. Tour the World with QUEEN and conquer all ! There can be only ONE winner ! Bri A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year,” wrote May on his web site. “And it’s due in a shop near you in May. I’m excited — it was a blast working on it — like making an album! We hope you love it!”

Queen are also gearing up to head out on tour with Adam Lambert.

“There is potentially more work with Queen,” said Lambert. “There is a lot of talk and a lot exciting stuff to discuss next year. I’m not ready to make announcements yet but there’s a lot on the cards.”

And as for those Glastonbury rumours: “Who knows? That would be cool. You want to give them a call?”