Brian Wilson announces ‘Pet Sounds’ UK shows

Wilson adds to the two UK festival slots already announced

Brian Wilson has announced a ‘Pet Sounds’ 50th anniversary tour, adding two UK shows.

‘Pet Sounds’ was the eleventh studio album from The Beach Boys and was originally released in May 1966.

Wilson has already been announced for Kendal Calling and Camp Bestival. It’s now been revealed that he will call at London’s Eventim Apollo on August 1 and Sheffield City Hall on August 2 as part of his ‘Pet Sounds’ 50th anniversary world tour.

Speaking in a statement, Wilson said of the shows; “I’m really happy to be able to come back to the UK and perform Pet Sounds yet again for all our fans. The response from everyone has been amazing and that’s why we decided to come back and play Pet Sounds for one last time.”

He continued; “We want to thank the fans in the UK for all their support, and look forward to playing these shows this Summer. Love and Mercy, Brian.”

Getty

In October, Wilson released his memoir I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir. It was written with help of Ben Greenman, who also worked with George Clinton on his memoirs.

Wilson, has recovered significantly in recent years from some difficult times after his interest in The Beach Boys faded in the 70s. He went through periods as a recluse, and an extended period during which he underwent treatment with a psychologist that helped him get over a variety of drug and alcohol problems and erratic behaviour.

The introduction, called “Overture” in the book, takes place at a 2004 concert set in London’s Royal Festival Hall where Wilson played the Beach Boys album ‘Smile’ for the first time.

He writes about his fear before going onstage and how nervous he was premiering the complicated, orchestral songs that he convinced himself would have disappointed the much simpler sensibilities of musicians like Chuck Berry and Phil Spector.

‘Overture’ ends as the show is about to begin and Wilson is told that many of his friends including The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Beatles producer George Martin were in the audience waiting for him.