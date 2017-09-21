Bring Me The Horizon and Avenged Sevenfold members to play Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington tribute concert

Linkin Park will host a tribute concert for Bennington at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27

Bring Me The Horizon and Avenged Sevenfold members have revealed that they will perform at Linkin Park‘s tribute concert in honour of late frontman Chester Bennington next month.

The nu-metal idol was found dead in his California home after taking his own life on July 20. He was aged just 41-years-old.

Linkin Park will host a tribute concert for Bennington at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27. It will be the first time the group’s surviving five members will perform together since Bennington’s passing.

The band will be joined by a number of special guests, with the band’s fee for the show going to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Chester. Tickets go on public sale this Friday (September 22) here.

While most of the other special guests have not yet been announced, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes took to Twitter to confirm his involvement. “I’m honoured to announce I’ll be performing w/ @LinkinPark in memory of Chester. Tickets on sale tomorrow,” he wrote.

Avenged Sevenfold also confirmed that their singer M Shadows and guitarist Synyster Gates will appear at the gig.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park rapper/guitarist Mike Shinoda has paid tribute to Bennington in a new interview.

“He was such a happy guy, he was such a fun guy,” Shinoda said. “When he’d walk in the room, there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy, and that’s what we wanna get out of this show… I know it’s gonna be a roller coaster of emotion. But when we talk about this and when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about, like we say, celebrating life.”

