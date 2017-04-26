Bring Me The Horizon reveal what to expect from their new album
'It's not going to be a pop record'
Bring Me The Horizon have told fans about what to expect from their next album – revealing that it “won’t be a pop record” as many had feared.
After frontman Oli Sykes appeared onstage with While She Sleeps at the weekend, keyboardist and songwriter Jordan Fish appeared on Daniel P Carter’s Radio One Rock show where he revealed that the new album will wander between their more melodic and heavy metal dynamics.
“There are a few things I know it won’t be. It’s not going to be a pop record,” said Fish. “I don’t think we’d ever do a straight, boring pop record. It’s not going to be a super, super heavy record either … We’ll probably take bits from what we did on ‘Sempiternal’, bits from what we did on ‘That’s The Spirit’ and take it off in a different direction. As long as it’s interesting and exciting, that’s all I really care about.”
He added: “I understand there’s probably a load of people who want us to be super heavy and a load of people who only like the last album, who don’t like the heavier stuff. That’s just the nature of a band that’s changed styles so much across the course of their career. For us, I just want to write something good. Where it sits genre-wise is something someone else can worry about.”
Meanwhile, frontman Oli Sykes told NME that their next album would be ‘weirder and darker‘.
“Sometimes we talk about it, but it’s ‘in the moment’ when you’re inspired by something and I don’t know,” Sykes told NME last year. “I think there’s an element of what we’re doing now that will stay in the music, but at the same time it’s like people thought ‘That’s The Spirit’ was a very polished pop rock album – it’s not. I think it’s inventive and unique, but it’s still safe in a way; we knew the songs we’re gonna connect well with people. Next time I think we wanna push it a bit weirder. Who knows?”
When asked if their new material might take a more dance-oriented edge, Sykes replied: “Potentially yeah.
“That’s my favourite part – it’s something we do that comes across really well live you know when the song to us has a breakdown or like a heavy dance kind of vibe to it. You know there’s not many acts like that. If there was some bridge between what we’re doing, somewhere between artists like Prodigy or Massive Attack and stuff like that.”
He continued: “I don’t know especially if we’re thinking like festivals and stuff then I like that idea like a darker dance-y kind of sound, but I’m literally just I’m thinking out loud here ’cause we could go completely opposite to that you know.”