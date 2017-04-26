Bring Me The Horizon reveal what to expect from their new album

'It's not going to be a pop record'

Bring Me The Horizon have told fans about what to expect from their next album – revealing that it “won’t be a pop record” as many had feared.

After frontman Oli Sykes appeared onstage with While She Sleeps at the weekend, keyboardist and songwriter Jordan Fish appeared on Daniel P Carter’s Radio One Rock show where he revealed that the new album will wander between their more melodic and heavy metal dynamics.

“There are a few things I know it won’t be. It’s not going to be a pop record,” said Fish. “I don’t think we’d ever do a straight, boring pop record. It’s not going to be a super, super heavy record either … We’ll probably take bits from what we did on ‘Sempiternal’, bits from what we did on ‘That’s The Spirit’ and take it off in a different direction. As long as it’s interesting and exciting, that’s all I really care about.”

He added: “I understand there’s probably a load of people who want us to be super heavy and a load of people who only like the last album, who don’t like the heavier stuff. That’s just the nature of a band that’s changed styles so much across the course of their career. For us, I just want to write something good. Where it sits genre-wise is something someone else can worry about.”





Meanwhile, frontman Oli Sykes told NME that their next album would be ‘weirder and darker‘.