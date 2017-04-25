Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes joins While She Sleeps on stage

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes joined While She Sleeps live on stage for a number of performances throughout the weekend.

Sykes lends his vocals to the track ‘Silence Speaks’ from While She Sleeps’ latest album ‘You Are We’. To launch the album in style, the BMTH man joined the band to sing the track on stage in his native Sheffield, before then doing the same at their London show. Check out footage from the gigs below.

Bring Me The Horizon meanwhile, are believed to be working on their ‘weirder, darker’ new album.

“Sometimes we talk about it, but it’s ‘in the moment’ when you’re inspired by something and I don’t know,” Sykes told NME last year. “I think there’s an element of what we’re doing now that will stay in the music, but at the same time it’s like people thought ‘That’s The Spirit’ was a very polished pop rock album – it’s not. I think it’s inventive and unique, but it’s still safe in a way; we knew the songs we’re gonna connect well with people. Next time I think we wanna push it a bit weirder. Who knows?”

When asked if their new material might take a more dance-oriented edge, Sykes replied: “Potentially yeah.

“That’s my favourite part – it’s something we do that comes across really well live you know when the song to us has a breakdown or like a heavy dance kind of vibe to it. You know there’s not many acts like that. If there was some bridge between what we’re doing, somewhere between artists like Prodigy or Massive Attack and stuff like that.”

He continued: “I don’t know especially if we’re thinking like festivals and stuff then I like that idea like a darker dance-y kind of sound, but I’m literally just I’m thinking out loud here ’cause we could go completely opposite to that you know.”

Meanwhile, While She Sleeps’ remaining tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

APRIL

25 – BRIGHTON Concorde II

26 – SOUTHAMPTON Talking Heads

27 – OXFORD Academy II

28 – BRISTOL The Fleece

29 – MANCHESTER Academy II

MAY

1 – DUBLIN Academy

2 – BELFAST Oh Yeah Centre

3 – LIVERPOOL Arts Club

5 – STOKE Sugarmill

6 – NORWICH Waterfront

8 – NEWCASTLE Riverside

9 – GLASGOW Garage

10 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

12 – BIRMINGHAM Asylum

13 – LEEDS Stylus

JUNE

1 – CARDIFF Globe

2 – PLYMOUTH Hub

16 – DOVER Booking Hall